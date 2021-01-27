16 Pics of the Most Expensive Home Currently Available in Casper

If money is no object, what's the most expensive home currently available in Casper? If my research is correct, this is it and I've gathered 16 pics to show how good it gets.

I would like to add a small disclaimer. Actually, it's kind of a big disclaimer. Saying this is the most expensive home currently available in Casper is based on my search on both Zillow and Realtor.com (sorting by price). I'm not known as a math genius, so it's possible there is a property out there that I overlooked. Plus, new properties are coming on the market all the time, but I'm pretty sure this is at the top of the real estate food chain right now.

Before I share the asking price, here are 16 pics of this gorgeous home. It's located at 4449 Freedom Circle in Casper.

Most Expensive Home Available in Casper

How many zeroes would you need on the left side of the decimal point along with some other numbers to afford this home? The current asking price according to Realtor.com is $2,575,000. That's the most expensive I was able to find available in Casper as of now. If I were a Kardashian, I'd happily write a check to make this home. Reality says that I'll just have to settle for looking at the pictures which is also pretty great.

