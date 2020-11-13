801 New Virus Cases Reported in Wyoming on Friday

More than 800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wyoming on Friday.

The 801 new cases brought the statewide confirmed total to 18,243 since the pandemic began.

The Wyoming Department of Health did not report any new deaths, so the statewide death total remains at 127.

As of Friday afternoon, 10,353 Wyomingites who were confirmed ot have the respiratory illness have recovered.

In Natrona County, 145 new cases were reported and the county continues to lead the state with 1,418 active cases.

Albany County trails Natrona County with 1,324 active cases.

On Friday, Governor Mark Gordon held news conference in which he did not announce any new health orders. However, he said they may be coming, including a face mask mandate.