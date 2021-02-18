A Casper man is accused of taking a number of items from another man, including $500 in cash before accidentally shooting himself at some point after the alleged theft.

Cameron Hopper is charged with possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, theft and unlawful contact.

The most serious charge, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, is punishable by up to five years behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police began investigating a reported theft at roughly 2 a.m. Dec. 19.

The affidavit states that Hopper attempted to sell a .22 revolver earlier in the evening. The alleged victim reportedly considered buying it but took his money back.

Later that night, a woman and the alleged victim gave Hopper a ride back to an apartment. When they arrived, Hopper reportedly got out of the vehicle and walked around to where the alleged victim was sitting in the front passenger's seat. The alleged victim reportedly told police that he thought Hopper was going to thank him for the ride, court documents state.

Instead, according to the affidavit, Hopper straddled the alleged victim and demanded that he give him his phone. Hopper then reportedly grabbed the victim's wallet and phone.

Court documents state the victim said he did not fight back because he knew Hopper had the .22 in his waistband.

As Hopper began to run away, the woman in the car reportedly shouted at him and asked where he was going. Hopper allegedly replied, "You know I have a gun b----," before firing a shot in the air, court documents state.

Not long after, the alleged victim and the woman realized Hopper dropped his own phone and wallet in the car's passenger seat.

According to the affidavit, police searched an apartment associated with Hopper. While they found empty .22 shells, they did not find an actual handgun. They did observe blood and an empty handgun holster, however.

A resident in the apartment told police that Hopper barged in and complained about being shot. Not long after, Hopper's ex-girlfriend arrived with medical supplies and called Hopper stupid, court documents state.

The affidavit states that Hopper was taken to Wyoming Medical Center where it was confirmed that he suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg. However, he continued denying shooting himself.