Alleged .27 BAC Lands Casper Woman Fourth DUI Charge

A Casper woman who allegedly had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit to drive is facing felony DUI charges.

Karen J. Beasley is charged with fourth offense DUI in 10 years, which is a felony punishable by up to seven years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both. Beasley waived a preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court last week.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police received a drunk driver report in the afternoon hours of January 29.

Not long after, a Casper police officer saw the reported vehicle, a green Toyota SUV driving "very fast" southbound on Durbin.

The vehicle was stopped for running a stop sign at 8th and Durbin. Beasley was identified as the driver, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Beasley was able to answer officers' questions but began yelling she was deaf when asked to perform field sobriety tests.

During a walk and turn test, Beasley reportedly almost fell over and officers determined it was unsafe to do that specific test. She also allegedly performed poorly on other field sobriety tests.

Beasley was arrested after officers determined she was too drunk to drive and that she was driving on a suspended license.

The affidavit states that Beasley was at times belligerent after officers put her in the back of a patrol car.

A witness reportedly told police that he saw Beasley going northbound at 12th and Conwell streets when she stopped in the middle of the intersection. The witness also saw Beasley drive into oncoming traffic. At Conwell and 2nd, the witness told police, he saw Beasley run a red light and nearly cause a wreck.

The witness followed Beasley until police arrived.

After Beasley was taken to the Natrona County Detention Center, she was given a breathalyzer on which she allegedly blew a .27 percent. The affidavit notes that Beasley was driving at around 2:30 p.m. the day of her arrest. The breathalyzer was performed at 5:42 p.m.

The legal limit to drive in Wyoming is .08 percent.

Charging information states Beasley was convicted of DUI in 2011, 2013 and 2017.