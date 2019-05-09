Casper Groups Will Trade Trees for Trash

Keep Casper Beautiful and David Street Station will host the second annual Trees for Trash event at David Street Station from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a news release.

Collect up to five trash bags -- household size or smaller -- of litter and bring them to the David Street Station at David and First streets to exchange for a free sapling of one of four varieties of trees. Tires, appliances, furniture, household hazardous waste, and electronics will not be accepted.

Trees are limited to the first 100 households, while supplies last.

Arborists from the city and Johnny Appleseed will be available to help determine which type of tree will work best for the specific space and location. Trees choices include American plum, amur maple, European mountain ash, and honey locust.

The event is sponsored by Johnny Appleseed, Keep Casper Beautiful, and David Street Station. More information can be found at www.keepcasperbeautiful.org.