Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement.

Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day & Neville -- entered the pleas as part of a plea agreement submitted to the Natrona County Circuit Court.

The charges stemmed from a July 10 incident at Alcova Lake during which Iberlin and friends tried to persuade two Wyoming Game and Fish wardens -- through verbal pleas and offers of sexual favors -- to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence and other misdemeanors.

Wardens Austin Swingholm and Colent Galambas had signaled to boat driver Clint Ide to slow for making a large wake in a "no wake" area, and saw Iberlin move to the operator's seat, according to an affidavit accompanying the charging documents

Iberlin told Swingholm that she owned the boat and that she was an attorney.

Swingholm did not find registration decals or numbers on the boat. He searched the boat, but Iberlin could not provide life vests for Ide and three female passengers.

Iberlin asked Swingholm several times to not deal with a potential boating under the influence charge against Ide, and she and a female passenger tried to persuade him to drop the case by having the passenger perform a sex act on him.

Swinghold refused to cooperate.

Iberlin was cited for three misdemeanors:

Failure to provide life jackets.

Failure to provide throttle flotation device.

Failure to display boat identification number.

According to the plea agreement reached by Iberlin's attorney Frank Chapman and Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison, she agreed to plead no contest to the counts of failing to provide life jackets and failing to provide throwable flotation device.

The effect of a no contest plea is the same as if she had been found guilty by a judge or jury.

Iberlin would pay a $150 fine for the life jackets count and pay a $100 fine to the flotation device count, according to the plea agreement.

The boat identification count was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Ide is scheduled for trial in Natrona County Circuit Court on Nov. 8.

