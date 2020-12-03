Casper Man Accused of Breaking Into Apartment & Stealing Fishing Poles Faces 10-Year Felony

A Casper man could face up to 10 years behind bars for allegedly breaking into an apartment and stealing roughly $30 worth of fishing gear.

James Wayne Luce is charged with a single count of burglary in Natrona County District Court. He could face up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both if he's convicted.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police were called to an apartment on Grandview Place at roughly 5:45 p.m. November 19.

The caller told police that she saw a man, later identified as Luce, break into an apartment and leave with fishing poles. She also told police that she knew the man as "Lucky" and did not know his real name.

According to the affidavit, one pole was identified as a Shakespeare "Catch More Fish" and included bait and tackle. It was valued at $19.99. The second pole, a Zebco "Dock Demon" was valued at $9.88.

The affidavit states the woman who called police said Luce told her the apartment was his cousin's and he had permission to be there.

Court documents state the door jamb to the apartment was also dislodged and the door could not be closed.

Officers spoke with Luce, who appeared to be under the influence of some sort of stimulant. Luce reportedly admitted to entering the apartment but believed it was abandoned and said the tenant gave him permission to take anything he found.

After he was arrested, Luce maintained that he had permission to be in the apartment.