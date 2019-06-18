Casper Man Serving Parole Accused of Strangling, Beating Woman

A woman who was allegedly beaten Monday by a Casper man serving parole told police that she could never recover from a bruise before her ex-partner caused a new one, an affidavit of probable cause states.

Casper police arrested Aaron T. Harmon, 42, Monday on recommended charges of strangulation of a household member and domestic battery.

Police were called to a home in the 500 Block of North Poplar Street after a probation and parole agent reported that a parolee, Harmon, strangled and beat a woman.

The alleged victim told police that she was afraid to report Harmon because he would kill her and her children. She showed officers several large bruises on her arm and explained that they were more than 20-days-old and still hurt, court documents state.

According to the affidavit, Harmon moved in with the victim after his landlord kicked him out of his apartment. Immediately after moving in, Harmon suddenly became violent with the victim.

In mid-March, the affidavit alleges, Harmon and the victim were intimate when Harmon became enraged and hit the alleged victim in her left eye and began to choke her. The alleged victim told police that she could not breathe and started getting blurry vision.

Most of the time, the alleged victim told police, Harmon would become upset over insignificant issues like someone messaging her on Facebook or individuals expressing approval of photos on social media. It was hard for the alleged victim to remember the exact dates of the abusive incidents because they happened on a daily basis.

The affidavit alleges that the victim usually knew when Harmon was getting upset because he immediately headbutted her or start hitting her with closed fists. The alleged victim told police that her bruises would never heal before she got a new one.

According to court documents, the alleged victim eventually got tired of Harmon beating her and kicked him out. However, she would allow him back into her home.

On May 17, Harmon was upset that someone liked one of the alleged victim's pictures on Facebook, so he picked her up by her throat and slammed her to the ground. The affidavit states the alleged victim passed out and woke up "very hazy."

In an alleged incident on June 6, Harmon went outside to smoke a cigarette and the victim went to bed to get away from him. Harmon allegedly entered the bedroom and punched the victim in her back. He then whipped her with a phone cord before choking and punching her several more times, the affidavit alleges.

The alleged victim let officers go through her phone and she showed them pictures of her bruises.

When police went to Harmon's home to serve a probation and parole warrant, he asked to grab his phone and write some numbers down for his roommate. Officers turned around and Harmon had wiped his phone and put it back to factory settings, court documents state.

Speaking with police, Harmon claimed that the victim's ex-boyfriend beat her on several occasions. When an officer explained to Harmon that he had photos of when Harmon and the alleged victim were together, Harmon said he had nothing more to say, according to the affidavit.

Harmon is expected to appear in Natrona County Circuit Court Tuesday.

The affidavit does not state what crime led to Harmon serving parole.