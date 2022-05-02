Casper Mom Says Her Teenage Daughter is Missing, Needs Heart Medication

UPDATE:

The juvenile has been found and is safe, according to her mother.

*****

A Casper woman named Chrissi Becker is reporting that her daughter, Julia, has gone missing.

Jade posted to the Casper Classifieds Group on Facebook, stating that her daughter had gone missing at approximately 3:45 p.m.

"I never thought I would have to do this but my daughter is missing," Becker wrote. "She was last seen near Woods School this afternoon. She’s wearing jeans and a blue hoodie and has a gray backpack. She’s 16 but little, about 5’ and 95 pounds. Short brown hair with a red bang. She was seen at 3:45 at the Boys and Girls Club in her boyfriends vehicle a white SUV. Boyfriend claims she ran off when he stopped the car but he didn’t go after her. She also needs her heart medication in the morning which she should not go without."

Becker told K2 Radio News that her daughter had been in trouble recently due to issues with her cellphone, and that she had told her daughter she was not allowed to sit in her boyfriend's car at lunch anymore.

"They got mad and they left the school at 2:45 and were seen getting into his white SUV," Becker revealed. "They were seen again at the boys and girls club and then he claims she got out of the car and ran off but he didn’t go after her."

If anyone has any information on the child's whereabouts, they can call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.