Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/20 – 11/13/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dwight Begay -- hold for probation and parole.

Michael Bell -- domestic assault.

Charles Bowen -- fail to appear.

Jeremy Brown -- serve jail time.

Marcus Brown -- public intoxication.

Steven Bunso -- serve jail time.

Krista Cantrell -- hold for circuit court.

Paden Carroll -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension.

Amber Carson -- district court bench warrant (x2).

Gavin Collier -- criminal warrant, fail to comply.

Rebekah Cooper -- driving while under the influence, marijuana - possession.

William Davis -- serve jail time.

Jason Deal -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, fail to register as a sex offender, under the influence of a controlled substance.

Phillip Diekemper -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Jeffery Doll -- fail to comply, criminal entry.

Loren Drinkwalter -- serve jail time.

Zachary Fuhrer -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, under the influence of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer, criminal trespass, breach of peace.

Aaron Harper -- serve jail time.

Joshua Haworth -- fail to comply.

Bobby Jackson -- criminal warrant.

Scott Johnson -- shoplifting.

Justice Jones -- courtesy hold other agency.

Chandra Lafferty -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Steven Mildren -- fail to appear.

Chad Mulloy -- domestic battery.

Zachary Qualm -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation - no current liability, lights and reflectors for bicycles/skateboards, driver's license - valid and endorsements, marijuana - possession.

Nickaya Real -- serve jail time, civil bench warrant.

Sheridan Riddle -- driving while under the influence.

Amanda Sixfeathers -- fail to appear.

Jeffrey Spencer -- fail to appear, criminal warrant (x2).

Colton Walkin -- fail to appear.

Benjamin Wolfe -- fail to comply.

Desirae Writing Bird -- assault and battery, public intoxication.

Willie Young -- fail to comply.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper