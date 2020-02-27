Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/24/20 – 2/27/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jasmine Atkins -- criminal warrant
- Joseph Bertrand -- criminal warrant
- Tyann Briggs -- district court bench warrant, methamphetamine possession x2
- David Carlson -- hold for probation and parole
- Rebecca Carson -- violate FVPA court order
- Omar Chavira-Varela -- immigration hold
- Gary Chingman -- public intoxication
- Ciara Coleman -- courtesy hold
- Corey Coriddi -- interference, suspended/revoked driver's license, no insurance, district court bench warrant
- David Doan -- failure to appear
- Stephanie Fruciano -- hold for probation and parole, simple assault, disturbing the peace, interference
- Daniel Harris -- hold for probation and parole
- Jose Hernandez-Ibarra -- immigration hold
- Robert House -- driving while under the influence, driving under suspension, open container, insurance required
- Janelle Hunt -- hold for probation and parole
- Brian Johnson -- contract hold/billing
- Benjamin Kinghorn -- reckless driving, attempt to elude, failure to comply x2, district court bench warrant, NCIC hit
- Joshua Kohler -- bond revocation
- Ryan Koprowitz -- serve jail time
- Robert Lawson -- hold for WSP
- Miles Linam -- driving while under the influence
- Erik Lopez -- contract hold/billing
- Ernest Mair -- failure to comply
- Jessica McPherson -- failure to comply
- Isaiah Montiano Like -- hold for probation and parole
- Yanio Palomo -- courtesy hold
- Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza -- controlled substance possession
- Makailee Pentecost -- under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession
- Rachel Phillips -- hold for probation and parole
- Erick Richardson -- hold for WSP, criminal warrant
- Carlos Rivas-Rodriguez -- driving while under the influence, careless driving
- Ray Robinson -- criminal warrant
- Chelsey Saizan -- failure to comply, failure to appear
- Moises Sanchez -- criminal warrant
- Jonathan Sepulveda -- hold for circuit court
- Sharon Sleep -- hold for probation and parole
- Allissa Spruell -- hold for probation and parole
- Matthew Thompson -- county warrant
- William Topaum -- public intoxication, open container-space/structure
- Anthony Valencia -- courtesy hold
- David Vredenburg -- failure to comply
- Raymond Yohe -- driving while under the influence, no insurance