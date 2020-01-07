Casper PD K9 Helps Bust Pair With Over 2 Ounces of Meth

Two Colorado residents were arrested late Monday after a police dog helped discover over two ounces of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia inside their vehicle.

Michelle Reynolds, 41, was booked into jail on recommended charges of methamphetamine possession and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Eric Bills, 42, was booked on recommended charges of controlled substance possession, driving while under suspension and an auto insurance violation.

According to a news release from Casper Police Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd, Bills and Reynolds were inside a vehicle that was stopped by police shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

The pair claimed to be visiting acquaintances in Casper, and officers determined that they would need "additional resources" to assist with the traffic stop, though how they made that determination was not specified.

K9 Blu, who joined the department last summer, arrived at the scene and, in conducting what's known as a "free air sniff" outside the vehicle, indicated that there were likely drugs inside.

A search turned up 2.3 ounces of meth and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Officers also were granted a search warrant for a hotel room where the suspects were staying. There, police found additional unspecified evidence of drugs and paraphernalia.

“Our K9 Unit provides a resource to our community that allows us to get illegal drugs off our streets and put those individuals who plan on distributing those drugs behind bars,” said Casper Police Sergeant Seth Wheeler. “We have no tolerance for anyone carrying, using or planning to distribute illegal drugs in Casper.”

“K9 Blu has a lot of years ahead of him to serve our community,” said K9 handler Officer Michael Hughes. “I’m proud of the work he’s done so far and am looking forward to fighting crime alongside him in the future.”