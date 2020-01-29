Casper PD: More Victims May Come Forward in Tutor Sex Abuse Case

UPDATE:

Casper police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said Wednesday afternoon that due to new leads in the investigation, the news conference that had been set for Friday will be postponed.

===========================================================

Nearly two weeks after a former Natrona County School District employee was arrested on allegations of child sex abuse, Casper police say additional victims may come forward.

Rebekah Ladd, spokeswoman for the Casper Police Department, relayed those details in a phone interview with K2 Radio News on Wednesday.

Jason Waugaman, 36, faces two charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

He was previously employed by the school district as a substitute teacher, a part-time teacher at Dean Morgan Junior High School, and a speech and debate activity sponsor at Kelly Walsh High School.

Police will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss the "multiple allegations against the suspect" and let the community know about "the disturbing trends found in this suspect's crimes," Ladd said in a written announcement earlier Wednesday.

Ladd said that further details would be discussed on Friday. A live stream of the news conference will be available on the police department's Facebook page.

The Natrona County District Attorney's Office and the Natrona County School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment from K2 Radio News.