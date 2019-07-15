Casper Police: Teen Hurt After Darting Into Traffic Monday

Casper police say a teen suffered minor injuries Monday morning after darting into traffic and being hit by an SUV.

The teen was transported to Wyoming Medical Center for treatment. Rebekah Ladd, public information officer for the Casper Police Department, told K2 Radio News that the incident remains under investigation with appropriate citations pending.

Ladd said the crash was reported at 10:24 a.m. after three teens tried to cross First Street, west of the intersection with East Yellowstone Highway, without using a crosswalk. Ladd said they did not have the right of way.

One of the pedestrians was hit by a maroon SUV, which was driven by a teen.

Eastbound traffic on First Street was briefly blocked as police and the Casper Fire-EMS Department responded.