Cowgirl Bravely Shares Water Bottle with Her Horse for Luck
Cowgirls are a bit braver than the average lady. This video of a cowgirl who chooses to share her water bottle with her horse is a good example.
This happened at a rodeo near Kalispell, Montana.
Her mom described what this young girl's routine is like:
My 9 year old daughter, Zoey, “shares” her drink with her horse at last weekends rodeo.
Never underestimate a young cowgirl's willingness to go the extra mile if it gives her an extra bonding experience with her horse when it's rodeo time.
