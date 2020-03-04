Cowgirl Bravely Shares Water Bottle with Her Horse for Luck

Cowgirls are a bit braver than the average lady. This video of a cowgirl who chooses to share her water bottle with her horse is a good example.

This happened at a rodeo near Kalispell, Montana.

Her mom described what this young girl's routine is like:

My 9 year old daughter, Zoey, “shares” her drink with her horse at last weekends rodeo.

Never underestimate a young cowgirl's willingness to go the extra mile if it gives her an extra bonding experience with her horse when it's rodeo time.