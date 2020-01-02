Dashcam Video Shows Car Flying Off California Cliff into Ocean

There's a wild new video that appears to show a car flying off of a California cliff at high speed heading into the ocean.

The California Highway Patrol shared this dashcam video on their Facebook page today with details of what they believe happened.

According to the description on their video share, they have been unable to locate any vehicle or person and suspended the search due to dangerous water conditions.

We have many California transplants in Wyoming. The California Highway Patrol are asking that anyone with a friend or family member driving a vehicle of this type that is missing to contact them at 415-407-3741.