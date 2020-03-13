Do You Know What This Weird Object Was Over Mills Thursday Night?

It sounds strange to say this, but it's not unusual for weird things to appear in the skies over Casper. A listener shared this pic of something he saw over Mills Thursday night.

Hank Humphrey was kind enough to share this pic with us asking if we knew what it was. Here's the full image that Hank shared with us.

Photo courtesy of Hank Humphrey

I've created a big time zoom on the object itself.

Photo courtesy of Hank Humphrey

Hank said he took the pic with his iPhone 7. Could this be a weird camera glitch or is it a legitimate UFO? The truth is out there.