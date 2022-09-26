Don’t Miss Garage Sale Fundraiser for Firefighters Facing Extreme Hardship

The Casper firefighters are hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, October 8th to benefit the local firefighters facing extreme hardship, according to a recent press release from Casper Fire-EMS Department.

The Garage Sale will take place at Fire Station no. 3 (2140 E 12th Street), from 7 AM to 5 PM on October 8th.

There will be silent auction items to bid on along with "a raffle or two".

All the money raised at the garage sale will go to the Benevolent Fund, a trust that helps Firefighters as they fight for their own lives.

The release said, "In the last ten years, our department alone has lost multiple firefighters to medical conditions associated with the fire service. In 2014, Captain Atkinson passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. Three years after that, Captain Trott suffered the same fate. Most recently, in June 2019, Captain Low had a traumatic accident and later passed away from his injuries."

"While these specific events are etched into our memories, many other firefighters battle conditions on a regular basis that place incredible hardships on them and their families. Another Casper Firefighter has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing rigorous treatment," said the release.

The Casper firefighters will be donating valuables and "long forgotten treasures" to the sale, but EVERYONE is welcome to make donations.

If you would like to make a donation to help with the garage sale or simply de-clutter your life head over to Station no. 3 during one of these times:

October 1st and 2nd - from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

October 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

For any questions about the fundraiser you can call Engineer Sundell at (307) 259-7331.

