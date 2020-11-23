Fight Breaks Out at Aurora In-N-Out Drive-Thru

Some people are extremely passionate about their burgers. So much that customers waited in line for up to 14 hours to be one of the first to get a meal from the In-N-Out in Aurora.

Waiting that long in a line, I would assume some people would start to get a bit angry. If you've never heard that phrase before, it's when you are so hungry that you are easily agitated and can easily become angered. I am assuming that this is probably an underlying factor for a fight that broke out between several people waiting in line at In-N-Out when someone allegedly attempted to cut into the line.



A woman caught the incident on video, according to KDVR, no one was seriously injured.

