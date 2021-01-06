Following news that Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday (Jan. 4) and was in an intensive care unit, several men attempted to burglarize his California home while the producer is currently being hospitalized.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (Jan. 6), law enforcement sources said that the burglars allegedly attempted to rob the legendary producer's home while he is receiving medical attention. Four men were reportedly spotted on Dre's Pacific Palisades property around 2 a.m. early this morning.

Before the men could get to the main portion of Dr. Dre's home, security confronted them and the police were called. The men fled the scene, but were chased and apprehended by police.

Law enforcement sources believe the men heard the news of Dr. Dre falling ill and used that as an opportunity to attempt to burglarize his home because he wasn't at the property at the time. The four men were arrested for attempted burglary and are currently in custody.

As previously reported, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm and was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday (Jan. 4) for treatment. Dre is in stable condition, but is being examined by doctors to determine what caused the aneurysm, which is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel.

Dre shared an update on the status of his health last night via Instagram.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!," he wrote.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for a statement.