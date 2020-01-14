Gillette Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

Gillette police say a 46-year-old man shot and killed a 36-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself.

Gillette Police Dept. Lt. Brent Wasson said the man and woman's bodies were found in a residence in the 1100 block of Bighorn Circle in Gillette Friday. A relative of the man found them at roughly 11 a.m. Friday.

Wasson said an investigation indicated that Richard Massman shot Felicity Sjostron before shooting himself.

Massman and Sjostrom were "known to each other," Wasson said.

No further information is available.