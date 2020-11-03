Grizzly 399 and Her Cubs Seen in Wilson, Wyoming Neighborhood

She's one of the most famous grizzlies in the world. Grizzly 399 and her 4 cubs are normally seen in Grand Teton National Park. A new video shows that they entered a residential neighborhood in Wilson, Wyoming.

This video was just captured a few days ago by a resident that had just moved to the area.

The person who shared the video indicated this is a high-traffic road with many vehicles coming and going. The fact that Grizzly 399 and her cubs were traveling through here is a problem. They reported that they had slowed down for the bears and had other drivers honking at them to move.

A few weeks ago we reported that there are reports that 40 photographers actively follow Grizzly 399 and her cubs and why that's a problem. This incident is more evidence of that as it appears she and her young ones are now seeking food in areas near people.

Now is the time when grizzlies are seeking to intake as many calories as possible to prepare for hibernation. Let's hope that Grizzly 399 and her cubs can safely make it to that time.