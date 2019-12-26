Happiness is Watching Wyoming Air National Guard Shoot Flares

This is not breaking news, but I am a red-blooded American guy. That's probably why happiness for me includes watching Wyoming's Air National Guard drop flares.

I was ready to grab the popcorn as soon as I saw this was a C-130 Hercules. These are the planes that other planes call "sir". This bad boy is a part of the 153rd Airlift Wing of the Wyoming Air National Guard.

The video description indicates this C-130 was taking part in exercises that happened in September over Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center. The Wyo Military website says this training center is over 78,000 acres of military awesomeness.

I agree that I wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of any of our military's payloads. I'm just a guy that enjoys planes doing stuff.