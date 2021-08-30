How A Veteran Can Receive A Free Hunting Dog From Wyoming Breeder

On the most recent episode of 'Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors' I talked to Levi Kary from Pull'n Feathers Podcast about 'Gundogs for Veterans'. A mission that started out as a one time opportunity has turned into something that will happen often.

The guys from Pull'n Feathers was approached by Gundog breeder Adrian Padilla who wanted to give a Veteran of the US military one of his started gundogs. The project is simple...Veteran's who would be seriously interested in having a hunting dog, can fill out the application. A group lead by Kary and Padilla will carefully review all of the applications and pick one veteran to receive a started gundog from Western Extreme Pointing Labs. The very first Vet chosen was US Marine Travis from the Pacific Northwest who's new buddy is Yellow Lab named Drake.

Before we go any further, let me explain what a "gun dog" is. Gun dogs are highly trained dogs that are used to assist in bird hunting. The dogs provided by Western Extreme Pointing Labs in Thermopolis, WY are top of the line dogs bred to be hunting dogs and a hunters best friend. The Labrador Retriever has been the #1 most popular dog in the US for over 30 years and one that can be found in duck blinds all over the country.

If you are a Veteran or you know a Vet that would benefit from having a highly trained and well behaved gun dog, please contact Levi Kary and fill out an application. The application window will be open for about 9 weeks while the puppies are in the beginning of their training. Western Extreme Pointing Labs asks that those serious about having, loving and maintaining the dogs apply.

Here is a video of some training being done a few years ago, to show some of how the pups are trained.

