Hunting With Heroes Wyoming Featured On Best Of The West TV Show

"For us to give back to them and say thank you, it's an honor."

That statement from Wyoming outfitter Tony Kiser, perfectly sums up what Hunting with Heroes Wyoming is all about.

It’s our mission to give back to our nation's disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing, and other outdoor experiences. We offer a progressive healing environment where disabled veterans are welcome and supported – a community where they can discover hope again, no matter what battles they continue to fight physically or emotionally.

Best of the West is a TV show that is based in Cody, Wyoming. Best of the West produces long-range hunting TV shows that air on Pursuit Channel and WildTV Canada.

In one of their recent episodes "Joel's Bucket List" Best of the West showcased a Hunting With Heroes Wyoming hunt.

Joel Tavera is a wounded Iraqi veteran and you can see from the trailer that there were more than a few challenges for him as he tried to fill his Elk tag.

It's nothing short of a miracle that we enjoy Joel in our lives today. On March 12, 2008, while in Iraq, the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a rocket. Joel suffered a severe traumatic brain injury losing part of his skull, burns on 60 percent of his body, spinal cord injuries, an amputation of his right leg below the knee, he lost fingers from his right hand, and he is blind. He’s endured more than 100 surgeries since that fateful day in 2008. This man is unstoppable. He is family now, and we are so proud to have been part of this talented team that helped him check this item off his bucket list. -Hunting With Heroes Wyoming via Facebook

There were two things that I found particularly poignant about this video.

The mental and physical strength of Joel and the obvious emotion and humility of his outfitter.

Our veterans were willing to give it all so that we can continue to be free.

It was a proud moment for me to see how Hunting with Heroes Wyoming works to give back, and how they acknowledge that the sacrifices made can leave both emotional and physical scars.

To see their work showcased nationally on Best of the West is wonderful.