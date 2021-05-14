Nail Biting Video Of Dangerous Mountain Pass Snow Removal

It's that time of year again. Time to plow the snow over some of the highest roadways in the Rocky Mountains. I never get tired of watching this.

The video below is a real nail-biter. A tractor in Glacier National Park is pushing show on a road that most people would be afraid to drive when it was dry.

Being in a tractor makes this job safer, but not safe. Even those treads can get packed with ice and snow. A heavy machine like this might still slip and tumble down the rocky cliff.

So, why not just let it melt? Some years it never does. But the road still must be open.

Then... why put a road there? Okay, you've got me on that one. Maybe somebody just thought it would be a great place for a drive if they blasted a road into a cliff. Who knows. But there the road is and lots of people like to drive it.

The camera view in the video below is perfectly placed to give you the operator's point of view. So strap in and try not to look down.