Natrona County Arrest Log (11/20/20 – 11/23/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- shoplifting, trespassing, marijuana - possession.

Jeremy Bansept -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, courtesy hold for other agency.

Douglas Bell -- public intoxication.

Shawn Borne -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, driving while under suspension.

Brandy Cook -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Tylor Counts -- public intoxication.

Adam Farnes -- strangulation of a household member, domestic battery.

Dennis Howard -- burglary.

Donicio Jackson -- public intoxication, property damage.

Benjamin Johnson -- controlled substance possession.

Kenneth Koons -- driving while under suspension, driving without interlock device, auto insurance.

Eric Leach -- district court bench warrant, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession, domestic assault.

Austin Mapp -- fail to comply.

Alida Mattson -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Richard Montoya -- fail to appear.

Alexander Neard -- serve jail time.

Christina Parkhurst Zaragoza -- criminal intent.

Charles Pratt -- district court bench warrant.

David Stanley -- fail to appear.

Brendan Sturman -- shoplifting, trespassing, resisting arrest.

Quintin Sulzle -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Charles Tinker -- controlled substance possession.

Tyler Uhrich -- domestic assault.

William Wentzel -- trespassing.

