Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/21 – 1/19/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Chester Addison -- Hold for WSP
- Rosaline Addison -- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Justin Anderson -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Disturbing the Peace-Interferes with ano
- Thomas Branstetter -- Aggravated Assault and Battery
- Jeffrey Bacus -- DWUI, Driving Under Suspension
- Joshua Case -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Criminal Warrant
- Jason Cathcart -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Interference With Police
- Robin Collins -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Shiela Darnell -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Wrong Way on a One Way Street
- Bobby Davis -- Fail to Comply x2
- Andrew Fletcher -- Criminal Warrant
- Tyler Gomez -- District Court Bench Warrant, Serve Jail Time
- Cole Goodsell -- Fail to Comply x2
- Cristy Herden -- Hold for WWC
- Daniel Holifield -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant x2, Courtesty Hold Other Agency
- Juston Jackett -- Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Matthew Jensen -- Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
- Zachary Krueger --Domestic Battery 1st Offense
- Tracy Lamont -- Falsely Report Emergency
- Tasha Meacham -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Guillermo Meraz-Valenzuela -- Immigration Hold
- Joseph Neese -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Interfere With Peace Officer, Hold for probation and Parole
- Gary Papke -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Justin Pedersen -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Lawrence Plentyhawk -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Amanda Rahman -- Burglary; building, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Bryan Rebenstorf -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Treena Rethati -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Yoda Sage -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kristina Slagle -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Coleman Stanger -- Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Chad Stewart -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Damon Underwood -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Cont
- Michelle Williams -- District Court Bench Warrant