Natrona County Arrest Log (8/25/21 – 8/29/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bradley Allgeier -- Fail to Comply x2

Anna Atkins -- District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for WWC

Lorie Batchelor -- Hold for WWC

Zackariah Bissett -- Drivers License, Complimentary Auto Insurance, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

David Brattis -- DWUI, Speed Over 75 on Interstate, Attempt to Elude, Interference with Police, Controlled Substance Possession

Gaylin Carson -- DWUI, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangering, Controlled Substance Possession, Interfere with Peace Office, Careless Driving, Hit and Run (Unattended Vehicle / Property), Vandalism/Destroy Property

Gavin Collier -- District Court Bench Warrant

Jeremiah Cox -- Fail to Appear

Rocky Dela Vega -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

John Diiorio -- Serve Jail Time

Wolf Duran -- Contract Hold/billing

Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Marlyee Friday -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Steven Gettings -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Criminal Entry, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Tyler Gomez -- Theft - Under $1000

Cleone Guina -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Joshua Haworth -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Amanda Hayes -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Hicks -- Trespassing

Ashley Hodges -- Criminal Warrant

Toby Honadel -- Serve Jail Time

Mark Kaonohi -- NCIC Hit, Fail to Comply

David Kohler -- Escape from Detention

Zachary Krueger -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Interfere with Peace Officer

Kenneth Latham -- Fail to Comply

Peter Longoria -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic battery

Christopher Lutonsky -- Criminal Warrant

John Molnar -- Serve Jail Time

Shalynn Muniz -- Criminal Entry x2, Hold for probation and Parole

Robert Oliver -- Contract Hold/billing

Richard Parke -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Speed too Fast, Interference with Police

Sable Phifer -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Cynthia Pitt -- Fail to Appear

Lonn Porter -- Simple Burglary, Interference with Police, Grand Larceny over $500, Fail to Comply

Ivan Prentup -- Unlawful Use Toxic Substance

Jovan Presbury -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Complimentary Auto Insurance, Open Container in Vehicle

Craig Rahman -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jazmine Rehak -- Bond Revocation

Dustin Rogers -- Criminal Warrant

Anna Rosales -- Criminal Warrant

Ross Ryan -- Serve Jail Time

Kirk Steffey -- Fail to Comply, Hold For WSP

Micha Sulzle -- Serve Jail Time

Coal Weed -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Jesse Westmoreland -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kayla Wollitz -- Hold for WWC

Louis Yellowfox -- Public Intoxication Prohibited