Natrona County Arrest Log (8/25/21 – 8/29/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Bradley Allgeier -- Fail to Comply x2
Anna Atkins -- District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for WWC
Lorie Batchelor -- Hold for WWC
Zackariah Bissett -- Drivers License, Complimentary Auto Insurance, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
David Brattis -- DWUI, Speed Over 75 on Interstate, Attempt to Elude, Interference with Police, Controlled Substance Possession
Gaylin Carson -- DWUI, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangering, Controlled Substance Possession, Interfere with Peace Office, Careless Driving, Hit and Run (Unattended Vehicle / Property), Vandalism/Destroy Property
Gavin Collier -- District Court Bench Warrant
Jeremiah Cox -- Fail to Appear
Rocky Dela Vega -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
John Diiorio -- Serve Jail Time
Wolf Duran -- Contract Hold/billing
Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Marlyee Friday -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Steven Gettings -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Criminal Entry, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Tyler Gomez -- Theft - Under $1000
Cleone Guina -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Joshua Haworth -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Amanda Hayes -- Hold for probation and Parole
Christopher Hicks -- Trespassing
Ashley Hodges -- Criminal Warrant
Toby Honadel -- Serve Jail Time
Mark Kaonohi -- NCIC Hit, Fail to Comply
David Kohler -- Escape from Detention
Zachary Krueger -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Interfere with Peace Officer
Kenneth Latham -- Fail to Comply
Peter Longoria -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic battery
Christopher Lutonsky -- Criminal Warrant
John Molnar -- Serve Jail Time
Shalynn Muniz -- Criminal Entry x2, Hold for probation and Parole
Robert Oliver -- Contract Hold/billing
Richard Parke -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Speed too Fast, Interference with Police
Sable Phifer -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Cynthia Pitt -- Fail to Appear
Lonn Porter -- Simple Burglary, Interference with Police, Grand Larceny over $500, Fail to Comply
Ivan Prentup -- Unlawful Use Toxic Substance
Jovan Presbury -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Complimentary Auto Insurance, Open Container in Vehicle
Craig Rahman -- Hold for probation and Parole
Jazmine Rehak -- Bond Revocation
Dustin Rogers -- Criminal Warrant
Anna Rosales -- Criminal Warrant
Ross Ryan -- Serve Jail Time
Kirk Steffey -- Fail to Comply, Hold For WSP
Micha Sulzle -- Serve Jail Time
Coal Weed -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
Jesse Westmoreland -- Hold for probation and Parole
Kayla Wollitz -- Hold for WWC
Louis Yellowfox -- Public Intoxication Prohibited