Everything New on HBO Max in June
This June on HBO Max, you can go back to the future with the fourth season of Westworld, as the ongoing story of the conflict between man and artificial intelligence in the 2050s resumes — this season with recent Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose joining the cast.
There’s also a new miniseries version of Irma Vep from director Olivier Assayas and starring Alicia Vikander, yet another modern update of Father of the Bride, and the recent overlooked Paul Schrader drama The Card Counter starring Oscar Isaac. If you want older movies, they’re getting Total Recall, Klute, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Plus, right at the end of May, HBO Max gets the streaming premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In other words, lots of good stuff.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in June:
May 30:
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, 2022 (HBO)
June 1:
13 Going on 30, 2004
300, 2006
A Star is Born, 2018
Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
Angels & Demons, 2009
The Ant Bully, 2006
Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
Babylon A.D. , 2008
The Bank Job, 2008
Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
Border, 2018 (HBO)
Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
Chef, 2014 (HBO)
The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Dark Passage, 1947
Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
Domino, 2005 (HBO)
Extraction, 2020 (HBO)
The Firm, 1993
First Blood, 1982
The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
Gridiron Gang, 2006
Guess Who, 2005
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
The Harvey Girls, 1946
Highlander, 1986
Horsemen, 2008
How Do You Know, 2010
How They Got Over, 2017
How to Survive a Plague, 2012
The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
John Grisham's the Rainmaker, 1997
Klute, 1971
The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
Major League II, 1994
Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
The Mask, 1994
McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
My Boss's Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
My Dead Dad, 2021
The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)
Papi, 2020 (HBO)
Paris Is Burning, 1990
Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
Rambo: First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
Ride the High Country, 1962
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Soul Surfer, 2011
Stepmom, 1998
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
Un padre no tan padre, 2016
W., 2008 (HBO)
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
June 3:
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary
Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)
June 6:
Doctor Who, Season 13
Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season S3A
June 8:
The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 9:
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere
June 10:
The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)
Naomi
Odo, Season 3
Victor and Valentino, Season 3B
June 15:
La Unidad, Season 2
June 16:
Father of the Bride, 2022
June 17:
Lucas the Spider, Season 1B
Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)
Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)
June 19:
Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!
June 20:
Birdgirl, Season 2
June 22:
All American: Homecoming
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 23:
Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere
Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 3
June 24:
Bing, Season 1B
Rich & Shameless, Season 1
Tuca & Bertie, Season 2
June 26:
Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)
June 30:
Julia, 2021
PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max Original Premiere