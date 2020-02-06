NWS: Casper Could See 2 Inches of Snow, High Winds Thursday

Casper could see additional snow accumulations of up to two inches by the early afternoon Thursday as weather systems continue to move across the state.

Snow and blowing snow are expected in the Casper area, according to a winter weather advisory issued early Thursday morning. Winds could gust up to 30-40 mph.

The National Weather Service advisory is in effect until 2 p.m.

Slick road conditions are expected in the area, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Hazardous travel conditions could materialize on I-25 and US 20/26.

The NWS advises drivers to use caution.

The larger weather pattern will see snow spreading across the west and into northern Wyoming throughout the day. Moderate to heavy snow was expected to continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

The strongest winds will likely occur Friday, causing drifting snow across east-central Wyoming Thursday and southern Wyoming through Friday.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.