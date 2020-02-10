Our Friends in Colorado Just Blew Up the Biggest Firework Ever

The redneck part of me has great admiration of this. The largest firework ever was just shot off by our friends in Colorado and boy was it spectacular.

This happened in Steamboat Springs over the weekend. It sure was pretty.

The claim was that this was the largest aerial firework every exploded and I've confirmed through multiple sources including Snopes, CNN and the BBC that it's correct. The Snopes story indicates this was a 2,800 pound shell. That's like shooting our family vehicle into the sky loaded with dynamite. Wait, that might be cool to try. Hmm.

This is 400 pounds heavier than the previous record, according to reports. Well done, Colorado. You have just accomplished the best redneck thing ever and I approve.