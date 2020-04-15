Police Reminds Residents To Wear Pants While Checking Mail

I did not see this as becoming a problem in Maryland. It would be the last place I would expect to see a headline that reads, "Police are reminding residents to wear pants when checking their mailbox."

A local police department in Taneytown posted the following on their Facebook page, "please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox."

"You know who you are. This is your final warning," they wrote.

There has been a lot of grumbling across America as police ticket folks attending church sitting in their cars in the parking lot and other such acts that are seen as forms of tyranny.

But telling the American people that we have to wear pants while collecting the mail? What next? We have to wear pants and bend over with our butts facing our own door when picking up the newspaper off the front steps?

Are they going to start watching our video chat time for business and personal use to make sure that we are properly dressed while broadcasting?

Hell, if that worries them, I'll have the authorities know that most of the radio and TV broadcast personalities in this great nation have never worn pants while on air! I've been a broadcaster since 1983 - trust me.

Enough is enough, America. If we can't be pant-less on our own property then we are no longer a free country.