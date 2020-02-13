Rep. Cheney Only Female in Congress to Vote No on Women’s Museum

Wyoming's sole representative in the U.S. House of Representatives was the only woman to vote against creating a national women's history museum at the Smithsonian Institution.

That's according to a Wednesday Washington Post report.

According to the Post story, 224 Democrats and 150 Republicans voted for the museum. The 37 representatives who voted against the bill were Republicans and independents. Nineteen members were not there for the vote.

A spokesman for Cheney told the Post that Cheney voted against the museum because she believes women's accomplishments "deserve to be honored in an equal manner" as those of men.