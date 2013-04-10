Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Are Shacking Up, Tiger Woods Is Already Cheating on Lindsey Vonn + More in This Week’s Tabloids

Star

Guess who’s on the cover of a tabloid again this week? That’s right, a rather puffy-looking Kim Kardashian.

According to Star, the attentionista is only six months pregnant and already weighs 200 pounds. Exclamation. As in, that is soooo many pounds. And do you know how it happened? Star does. They believe she’s on the “I’ll eat as much as I want” diet. Somehow, amazingly, Kardashian is getting paid to binge on junk food, which explains the extra pounds.

We are now scouring the internet for openings in this field.

Then, as if everything that happens on this show isn’t shocking, we find out about a ‘Real Housewives’ shocker in which Mauricio cheats on Kyle with an escort. This seems all wrong to us, and very shocking indeed.



Really, if you’re going to cheat, at least make sure it’s with a Ferrari or Porche or something way hotter than an Escort. It must be his first time. There’s a learning curve.

We understand you may have stopped caring about this quite a while ago, but travel back in your mind to a time when knowing about Demi Moore’s divorce bombshell and hearing about Ashton Kutcher’s murder trial secret would have made you do one of those goat screams.

Can’t think of a time when that’s how you would have reacted? We couldn’t either. Ashton and Demi are so 2000 and late.

You’ve probably been wondering this and now there’s an answer: Star found out why Angelina Jolie hates her engagement ring. It’s possible it’s burning a hole in her finger or scratches her a lot, but it could be more likely that she’s afraid it’s prettier than she is. You can even tell by the picture how hard she’s trying to outshine (and be appraised for a higher amount than) the ring.