I absolutely love how creative so many organizations have gotten on social media.

I wholeheartedly admit that I follow certain businesses or public places (like a museum or national park) JUST because their social media feed made me laugh.

Remember how fun it was to see what Tim was going to post next?

When I came across a new campaign from Wyoming's Beaurau of Land Management that involved a stuffed Antelope named "Rocket" I knew I had to share it with you because just like Tim #HashtagTheCowboy it made me smile.

Have You Seen "Rocket" Traveling Around Wyoming? "Rocket" is the unofficial mascot for Wyoming's Bureau of Land Management. He has spent the summer traveling all over the state of Wyoming showing off amazing camping spots, beautiful scenery, and educating Wyomingites.

Isn't this fun?!

I wonder where "Rocket" will go next...maybe Yellowstone?

