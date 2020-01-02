Sad Study: 3 out of 4 Don’t Know Any of Their Neighbors

I refuse to believe this is true for Wyoming. But, there's a new study that is just plain sad. It claims that 3 out of every 4 people don't know any of their neighbors.

This study was shared by Study Finds based on a survey by OnePoll. 2,000 adults were interviewed and 75% reported that they didn't know any of their neighbors. Think about that. ANY. A tiny word, but a huge implication.

There is hope if you dig deep enough through their numbers. Around 1 in 4 said they didn't speak to their neighbors because they didn't want to come across as creepy. That's not the hopeful part, though. 10% of those surveyed said they would share winnings with neighbors if they won the lottery. Say what? You'll share winnings with those that you don't even know? Curious.

It doesn't seem like there is a lack of wanting to know neighbors. The study says that 4 out of 10 would like to introduce themselves, but just can't get themselves motivated to do it.

I think these numbers would be reversed if it were exclusively a Wyoming poll. That's one of the most redeeming things about our state is that there is still a sense of community here. But, it's a sad commentary on our world that there is so much isolation for many who really need the friendship and support.