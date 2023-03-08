A man who failed to return to the Casper Re-entry Center last week was arrested over the weekend, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Dakota Jenkins, 25, was wanted for felony escape from official detention.

The jail roster said he was booked in at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

The initial news release about his escape said Jenkins has multiple tattoos on his arms including a spider and skull, 'Evanston Family Love', and hatchet man, as well as a tattoo of a peace sign on his left ring finger.

Jenkins was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center but failed to report to his workplace on the morning of March 7.

CRC staff repeatedly contacted him, but he refused to return.

A sheriff's deputy also contacted Jenkins, who still refused to return.

CRC staff then reported him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.

Originally, Jenkins was convicted of felony delivery of a controlled substance.