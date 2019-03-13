Several Wyoming School Districts Cancel Classes Due to Snowstorm

UPDATE (8:56 a.m.)

Weston County School District No. 1 had announced it is closed for the day.

UPDATE (6:12 a.m.)

The Natrona County School District has decided to cancel classes for today due to weather.

Casper College and the University of Wyoming Casper campus have also decided to close for the day.

UPDATE (6:08 a.m.):

Platte County School District No. 1 has also canceled classes for today.

There will be no school Wednesday, March 13, for schools within Converse County School District No. 2 due to weather.

Makenna Johns, transportation secretary for the district, notified K2 Radio News of the closures early Wednesday.

A number of other school districts in southeastern Wyoming have also canceled classes for the day, including Albany County School District No. 1, Laramie County School District No. 1 and District No. 2, and Goshen County School District No. 1, which will also closed Thursday.

The National Weather Service has warned of blizzard conditions for much of eastern Wyoming, including significant snowfall in some areas along with winds gusting over 60 mph.

The NWS office in Cheyenne on Tuesday advised residents within their coverage area to cancel travel plans.

For the latest road conditions, visit WyoRoad.info or call 511.

This post will be updated as new information is received from school officials.