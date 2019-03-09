Texas Man Dies in Rollover Accident on I-25 Near Wheatland

A Texas man died in a one-vehicle rollover north of Wheatland on Friday, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash site at milepost 100 near Coleman on Interstate 25 about 12:30 p.m., according to the news release.

The 2008 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound when it drifted off the roadway and overturned.

The driver has been identified as Arturo Vela, 45, of Brownsville, Texas. He was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

This marked the 26th fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 12 in 2018, 10 in 2017, and nine in 2016 to date.