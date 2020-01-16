The Heartwarming Story of Colorado Family Who Adopted a Mule Deer

I'm not sure if this is heartwarming or a very bad idea, but there's a new video that tells the story of a Colorado family who adopted a mule deer.

According to the YouTube description, this happened in Evergreen, Colorado.

Here's a part of what the lady said about this unique human/deer relationship:

Flash is my 'tail-less wonder' mule deer buck who adopted me as his surrogate human mother back in 2017 when he was just a spike and I helped to nurse him back to health. So now, when he and his family within the herd are in town, they make it a point to stop by to say hello.

I have no doubt their heart is in the right place, but I have to wonder if it's a good idea to make a deer think that all humans are their friends.

In their defense, it sounds like this buck may have adopted them instead of the other way around. No doubt it's a cute video and sweet to see a majestic buck like this up close. Hopefully he doesn't try this with a hunter.