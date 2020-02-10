This Genius Horse Knows He Gets Treats When He Bows

Never underestimate the smarts of a horse who is motivated. This genius animal knows when he does tricks, he gets treats so he does tricks. Lots and lots of tricks.

This special equestrian moment was just dropped on YouTube.

According to the description, this gifted horse is in Kalispell, Montana. My family drove right by there on our way to Glacier National Park a few years ago. Little did we know we were so close to horse genius.

I've taken tips from this horse and decided to start bowing more at home. So far, no treats though. (*sad face*)