This is the Most Satisfying Video of a Guy Removing Snow

Alright, so I follow this page called 'oddly satisfying' on my snap chat account and I'll tell you honestly that I've lost hours of my day sometimes watching videos that are similar to this on of a guy just removing snow from his driveway with a snowblower.

Now there is an actual term to describe people like me who find stuff like this super fascination and can get lost in these videos for hours upon hours and that term is Autonomous sensory meridian response.

So just to waste some of your workdays, you can check out this 10-minute youtube clip of the more popular oddly satisfying things on the interweb.