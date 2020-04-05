This QUIZ Will Determine How ‘Good’ You Are at Social Distancing
The term 'social distancing' should be a familiar one to everyone at this point.
Social distancing means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home, not gathering in groups, and/or making any unnecessary trips in public.
Everyone should know by now what is expected of them, but it everyone practicing social distancing the same way? Find out below how 'good' you are at social distancing.
