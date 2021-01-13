This Train Has a Glass-Dome Roof and Travels from Denver to Moab

I love trains. I also love mountains. Now, both of those loves can be combined as there's a glass-domed train that travels from Denver through the mountains all the way to Moab.

This new route is being done by the Rocky Mountaineer. If you're not familiar with them, they are famous for their Canadian glass-domed trains that travel western Canada near Banff. Now, they're adding a route from Denver to Moab.

According to the official Rocky Mountaineer website, the route is a two-day journey. Day 1 is from Denver to Glenwood Springs while day 2 is Glenwood Springs to Moab. Might have to visit Doc Holliday's grave during that layover. I'm your huckleberry.

I have mentioned before that the Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is one of the greatest experiences of my life so far. This glass-domed train from Denver to Moab might be even better.

I did some research and can't find a definite price for what this trip would cost you. There is a refundable $25 booking request, but that's all that I see on the website as of now. Whatever the cost, it would seem to me that a 2-day trip through the mountains of Colorado down to the red rock of Moab would be potential bucket list material.