Two Bodies Found in Teton County; Woman Suffered Gunshot Wound

Authorities are investigating after a dead man and woman were found in a home in Teton County Wednesday.

According to a Teton County Sheriff's Office statement, a home healthcare worker reported finding a deceased woman in the home with a "suspicious" injury.

The worker left the home and called 911. Deputies went in the home located in the Hoback area of Teton County and confirmed the woman had died and suffered a gunshot wound.

A man's body was found nearby the woman. He appeared to have suffered a traumatic injury. A handgun was recovered near the man.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office, the Teton County Coroner's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are at the scene.

There is no suspected danger to the community and no suspects are being sought, the sheriff's office said.

More information will be released after next-of-kin are notified.