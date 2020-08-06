US Military Men and Women are Dying and No One Seems to Notice

Let's face it. There are a lot of things about 2020 to be disturbed about. I'd like to add something to that list. There are an alarming number of US service men and women who are dying and no one seems to notice.

One of the stories that caught my eye came from NTD. Their article says that there have been 5 Fort Hood soldiers that have died and that's just since May of this year. If you go to Military.com, you'll see the list of military casualties from just this year and the list is heartbreaking in its length. Here are just a few of their headlines:

One of our listeners reminded us of the accident last week that killed 9 marines in California. Truly tragic.

What's killing our fighting men and women? Suicide, drownings, non-combat accidents and of course COVID-19. The list goes on and on and on. We've always had soldiers that lose their lives, but this year seems higher than most.

The part that disturbs me is that these stories are just tiny headlines at the bottom of Drudge. It barely makes the news that our military members are losing their lives when it should be shouted from the rooftops so they receive the honor they deserve.

It's understandable that the pandemic and economic problems dominate the headlines, but let's not forget those who have served our country and kept us free. It's not acceptable that this seems to be an afterthought of 2020.