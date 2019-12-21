[VIDEO] Ducks Hate Winter Just As Much As We Do

Most days during the winter months in Wyoming I am very hesitant to leave my house especially when I look out of my windows and see the wind is blowing 60+ miles an hour and the snow is falling from the sky.

So when I saw this video of a guy letting the ducks out to frolic in the snow it absolutely hit home with me. As soon as they step foot on the cold ground they turned right back around and said NOPE! This winter stuff is not for us.

Well said ducks... Well said. Cause I feel the exact same way when I step outside and the wind hits my cheeks. This video made my day and reminded me that we still have like 2-3 more months of winter with snow and wind blowing like crazy... UGH!