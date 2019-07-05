Wanna See the 68,000 Acre Marton Ranch in Alcova?

There is a big piece of Wyoming that is now available in Alcova. It's the Marton Ranch and it occupies over 68,000 acres of our beautiful state.

I stumbled across this amazing ranch on YouTube and it's quite the looker. The YouTube description describes this perfectly:

THE MARTON RANCH – Alcova, Natrona and Carbon Counties, Wyoming: With elevations from 5,300 to 7,500 feet, this large, working cattle and sheep operation consists of 68,150± contiguous acres consisting of 34,300± deeded acres, 25,850± BLM lease acres, and 8,000± State of Wyoming lease acres.

That led me to the Clark and Associates website where this ranch is listed which provided even more sweet info. They say that the ranch is located about a mile off of highway 220 about 20 miles south of Casper.

The listing also says that there are plenty of wildlife on the property including deer and elk. Sign me up for that. Too bad that's not all that's required. There's one tiny little problem with me buying this ranch and living my dream of becoming a real life Walt Longmire. The asking price is $17,000,000. That's a few more zeroes to the left of the decimal point than I have in my bank account. I have no doubt it's worth every penny.

Check out the video and pics of this killer ranch. Looking is free and it's one of the most pretty parts in our slice of Wyoming.