Watch 2 Tiny Dogs Chase Off 2 Huge Moose

There's a very true saying that it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. There's a new video that proves this is accurate showing two tiny dogs chasing two huge moose from a yard.

According to the video description, this happened a few days ago in Montana. These two tiny dogs didn't seem to care much that the animals in their yard were about 50 times bigger than them.

Here's how the owner described what their pets accomplished:

This video is from the security camera at our cabin in Georgetown Lake. Mama and baby moose were headed for the lake and the dogs were on the porch. The dogs decided to protect the yard. No dogs or moose were injured.

Love happy endings. No moose or dogs were injured. That's a minor miracle as you can see that one dog was nearly trampled by the moose closest to the camera.

This encounter reminded me of the small Pomeranian that we saw herding cows a few months ago. That little guy was a herding machine and seemed to have the same tough dog mentality as the two that chased the moose from the yard.

If you have a small dog, you know they are not afraid to stand their ground to intruders even if they're moose.